NBA accused of ‘sportswashing’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AFP) — The National Basketball Association (NBA) is in danger of “sportswashing” rights abuses through its links with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday.

The US league has held pre-season games in Abu Dhabi since 2022, and the annual NBA Cup, which started last week, is now sponsored by Dubai airline Emirates.

“These games are part of the Emirati government’s efforts to distract from the many human rights violations it is committing at home and abroad,” HRW said in a statement.

The New York-based rights group said the abuses include alleged support for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, where a civil war has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

There was no immediate comment from UAE authorities, but earlier this week they issued their latest denial of involvement in the war.

“The UAE firmly rejects any claims of providing arms or military equipment to any warring party since the onset of the conflict,” a government statement said.

“We refute any baseless and unfounded allegations regarding the UAE’s involvement in the Sudanese war.”

HRW also cited a “zero-tolerance policy” on dissent and an “abusive” sponsorship system for the country’s legions of migrant workers.

It highlighted a mass trial, heavily criticized by United Nations experts and rights groups, which handed life sentences to 43 Emiratis for “terrorist” links in July.