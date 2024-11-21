Mobile Legends wins most competitive game, live event of the year awards

Highly popular mobile MOBA Mobile Legends: Bang Bang received two awards in the recently concluded annual MOBIES awards in Los Angeles, USA.

MOBIES, an awarding ceremony dedicated to the mobile gaming industry, gave Mobile Legends the Most Competitive Game of the Year award and the Live Event of the Year award for its hosting of the M5 World Championship last year in Manila.

Two-time Mobile Legends world champion Falcons AP Bren was named Mobile Team of the Year.

"This is another feather in the hat for MLBB and motivates us to continue creating great experiences for our passionate community. The M5 World Championship was one of our most challenging events," said Moonton's head of Esports ecosystem Ray Ng.

"We could have had a different venue and even had an earthquake during the program," he continued.

"But everyone worked exceptionally hard to overcome the challenges. In the end, the M5 set a new viewership record for MLBB Esports together with all our passionate fans from all around the world."

On top of winning three awards for the Mobile Legends community, the title was also nominated for Mobile Game of the Year, Mobile Strategy Game of the Year, and Developer of the Year for Moonton Games.

Two-time world champion Charles "FlapTzy" Canon, meanwhile, was a Mobile Player of the Year nominee.