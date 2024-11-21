Melai, daughters attract viewers with witty yet touching campaign online

For Melai Cantiveros, life has always been an exciting adventure, but nothing compares to the joy she finds in motherhood.

From the spotlight of showbiz to the warmth of her family home, the popular comedian, host, and actress always made it clear that her children will always hold an important place in her heart.

A Mother’s Devotion

Melai’s love for her children is nothing short of boundless. She has spoken openly about the challenges of balancing her career with family life, but it’s clear that her priority is always her little ones. Whether she’s on the set of a television show or attending an event, Melai always makes sure to carve out quality time for Mela and Stela.

Batang Wagi with ChocoMani

Melai's devotion to her children inspired other mothers, particularly those juggling their careers with family life. Her ability to stay grounded while managing a career serves as a reminder that being a great parent doesn’t mean sacrificing one’s passions or dreams—it’s about finding balance and prioritizing what matters most.

As a family-oriented brand, ChocoMani highlighted Melai’s love and support for her children and their close bond, making this campaign feel even more personal and relatable to Filipino families.

The Batang Wagi with ChocoMani campaign reflects the idea that every success, no matter how big or small, is worth celebrating.

“We want to remind young Filipinos that winning isn’t always about trophies or recognition—it’s about making progress, no matter how small. Every little achievement is worth celebrating,” said ChocoMani’s Brand Manager. “With Batang Wagi with ChocoMani campaign, we’re here to encourage and uplift the Filipino youth, showing them that they’re already winners in their own way.”

Watch the full video here!

Facebook: Batang Wagi, Batang ChocoMani!