Meet the future of Chinoy culture

On its 10th year, the Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Philippines (MMCP) aims to preserve the cultural heritage of the Filipino-Chinese community — or, as we lovingly call our friends, Chinoys — with Vanessa Agbayani-Lo taking over as its new president.
She follows her father, Wilson Ngo Agbayani, who also founded the organization. With her role, she brings her drive to honor heritage, to expand the opportunities for growth and impact, and to show how Chinoys fuse both cultures with Chinese traditions, but with a Filipino heart and homeland.
This beautiful mission is packaged in the elegance of this annual national pageant. More than the opulence and pageantry, we also love getting to know the future heralds of their unique mixed culture. “Rooted in Culture, Elevated by Elegance,” as they put it!
This year, I had the honor of joining them as one of the judges. It was definitely a difficult task, as every year, the contestants constantly raise the bar for beauty, brains and purpose. The Newport Performing Arts Theater was teeming with pageant-lovers and loving friends and family and, of course, stunning and talented contestants! I loved the whole experience.
Congratulations to the new Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Philippines 2024, Denzel Royce Chang and Maria Lourdez Chiong De Leon, and of course, to all the fabulous runners-up and contestants. And thank you, especially to Vanessa and Wilson, for having me. I’m looking forward to the fresh faces of 2025. But for now, may the winners have a beautiful and impactful reign! Cheers, Chinoy friends!