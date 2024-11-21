SUBSCRIBE NOW
Meet the future of Chinoy culture

Agile Zamora
On its 10th year, the Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Philippines (MMCP) aims to preserve the cultural heritage of the Filipino-Chinese community — or, as we lovingly call our friends, Chinoys — with Vanessa Agbayani-Lo taking over as its new president.

Cindy So (Ms. Chinatown Philippines 2nd Runner Up), Neron Teng Mendiola (Mr. Chinatown Philippines 2 Runner Up), Maria Lourdez Chiong De Leon (Ms. Chinatown Philippines 2024), Agile Zamora (People Society Columnist, the Daily Tribune), Vanessa Agbayani-Lo (President of Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Philippines), Denzel Royce Chang (Mr. Chinatown Philippines 2024), Alicia Logarta (Ms. Chinatown Philippines 1st Runner Up), Kimho Cotaoco (Mr. Chinatown Philippines 1st Runner Up).
Cindy So (Ms. Chinatown Philippines 2nd Runner Up), Neron Teng Mendiola (Mr. Chinatown Philippines 2 Runner Up), Maria Lourdez Chiong De Leon (Ms. Chinatown Philippines 2024), Agile Zamora (People Society Columnist, the Daily Tribune), Vanessa Agbayani-Lo (President of Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Philippines), Denzel Royce Chang (Mr. Chinatown Philippines 2024), Alicia Logarta (Ms. Chinatown Philippines 1st Runner Up), Kimho Cotaoco (Mr. Chinatown Philippines 1st Runner Up).Photographs by Agile Zamora for the Daily Tribune
Mr. ChinaTown winner 2024, Denzel Royce Chang.
Ms. ChinaTown 2024 winner, Lourdez Chiong De Leon.
Mr. Chinatown 2023, Newson Uy and Ms. Chinatown 2023, Jercy So.
She follows her father, Wilson Ngo Agbayani, who also founded the organization. With her role, she brings her drive to honor heritage, to expand the opportunities for growth and impact, and to show how Chinoys fuse both cultures with Chinese traditions, but with a Filipino heart and homeland.

Cassandra Chan, Ms. Chinatown 2020.
Hoseki CEO, Fai Co.
Judge Louella Ching.
Robert Castaneda
This beautiful mission is packaged in the elegance of this annual national pageant. More than the opulence and pageantry, we also love getting to know the future heralds of their unique mixed culture. “Rooted in Culture, Elevated by Elegance,” as they put it!

Jamila San
Khane Ko
Wilburt Wei, Judge Jet Morales and Candice Tan.
Liliy Lee and Bebu Bulchand.
This year, I had the honor of joining them as one of the judges. It was definitely a difficult task, as every year, the contestants constantly raise the bar for beauty, brains and purpose. The Newport Performing Arts Theater was teeming with pageant-lovers and loving friends and family and, of course, stunning and talented contestants! I loved the whole experience.

Maya Sales
Nico Zandueta and Krizle Leung.
Other judges: Knoi Esmane, Yong Yu and Salome Uy.
Stefani Uy, Ali Uy and Dennis Tan.
Congratulations to the new Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Philippines 2024, Denzel Royce Chang and Maria Lourdez Chiong De Leon, and of course, to all the fabulous runners-up and contestants. And thank you, especially to Vanessa and Wilson, for having me. I’m looking forward to the fresh faces of 2025. But for now, may the winners have a beautiful and impactful reign! Cheers, Chinoy friends!

Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Philippines (MMCP)

