Manong Chavit’s ‘Midas touch’ needed in Senate — Rodriguez

Described by Rotary District Governor Jackie Rodriguez as having the “Midas touch,” Luis “Manong Chavit” Singson said Thursday he is running for the Senate in next year’s elections because he believes he can make a real difference in the lives of Filipinos.

Speaking before the Rotary Club of Manila, Singson outlined his platform centered around the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), which he sees as key to improving transportation and the lives of millions of Filipinos.

Singson has pledged billions of pesos in interest-free loans in support of this program, with the goal of boosting economic growth, reducing pollution and creating jobs.

“I am running because I have the urge to help,” he said, emphasizing that his motivation is rooted in a genuine desire to improve the country, not political ambition.

Rodriguez introduced Singson, often called “Manong Chavit,” as a business icon and philanthropist, recalling their shared history at Letran College in 1957.

“Chavit has that Midas touch, where everything he touches turns to gold,” Rodriguez said, underscoring the success that has defined Singson’s career.

Singson’s journey from humble beginnings in Ilocos Sur was marked by determination and a strong desire to give back. He started in the tobacco industry and eventually became the largest tobacco trader in the province.

Poorest to wealthiest

Following his mother’s advice to diversify, Singson invested in factories and economic zones.

Today, Singson’s LCS Group of Companies spans various industries, including one of the first factories producing e-jeepneys, a modern, eco-friendly solution to the country’s transportation needs.

Singson also highlighted the transformation of Ilocos Sur from one of the country’s poorest provinces to one of its wealthiest.

“I was appointed chief of police because I was a sharpshooter,” he said, noting that his focus on results, rather than political connections, was key to his success.

As a strong advocate for reducing red tape and easing business processes, Singson understands first-hand the challenges of growing a business in the Philippines.

“It’s hard to establish these things here because of red tape,” he said. His Senate run is driven by a commitment to advocate for policies that will ease the burden on businesses and support local entrepreneurs.

“I want to give back, to help our people, and to ensure a brighter future for the next generation,” Singson said.