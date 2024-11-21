Malabon LGU educates residents on disaster preparedness

The Malabon City Government, led by Mayor Jeannie Sandoval, conducted a disaster preparedness lecture for its constituents in response to the recent effects of storms in the country.

The lecture was held last Tuesday, 19 November, at Epifanio Delos Santos Elementary School in Barangay Tugatog, where residents were taught about disaster resiliency and proper responses in case of an emergency.

The Ahon Disaster Caravan was also joined by Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM) Officer Roderick Tongol, along with representatives from the Malabon City Hospital, City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), City Engineering Department, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Red Cross, and Malabon City Police Station.

Emergency situations such as floods, fires, and earthquakes were simulated through interactive stations.

Mayor Sandoval said the caravan aims to educate residents on the proper emergency responses, especially in public places like schools.

Meanwhile, City Administrator Dr. Alexander Rosete emphasized the importance of readiness in emergencies.

The disaster preparedness lecture will also be held next Tuesday, 26 November, at the Malabon City Amphitheater.