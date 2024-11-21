Malabon launches disaster preparedness forum

The local government of Malabon has kicked off a disaster preparedness lecture for its constituents in response to recent storms.

Malabon Mayor Jeannie Sandoval said that the lecture — held at Epifanio delos Santos Elementary School in Barangay Tugatog last Tuesday — aimed at educating the residents on disaster resiliency and appropriate emergency response measures.

The Ahon Disaster Caravan was joined by Disaster Risk Reduction Management officer Roderick Tongol, along with representatives from Malabon City Hospital, City Environment and Natural Resources Office, City Engineering Department, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Red Cross and Malabon City Police Station.