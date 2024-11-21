MAJOR THREAT: Mapua swears Lyceum can’t be taken lightly

Top seed Mapua University will have to slow down the tempo of Lyceum of the Philippines University if it wants to get back to the finals of Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

Speaking during the Cardinals’ training session, head coach Randy Alcantara told DAILY TRIBUNE that while the Pirates are the fourth seed with a 10-8 record, they can’t be underestimated especially with their ability to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter.

Alcantara also said they can’t rely on luck like they did in their 68-69 win over Lyceum on 29 October in the second round.

The Pirates lock horns with the Cardinals on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Cuneta Astrodome.

“The coaches kept telling them we were really lucky to get the win in the second round. But if we look at it, they had 28 points compared to our 15 points in the fourth quarter,” Alcantara said.

“We need to control the game until the end and we need to show our energy.”

Both Mapua and Lyceum are 1-1 in the elimination round.

The Pirates beat the Cardinals in the first round, 96-81, last 24 September behind John Barba’s 25-point performance.

Meanwhile, Mapua had to rely on rookie Lawrence Mangubat’s dagger trey in the second round to get back at Lyceum.

Lyceum will be a tough nut to crack in the Final Four as it is the second-best team on offense with an average of 81 points in the elimination round.

The Pirates’ quick transition offense also made them the best team in fastbreak points with an average of 15.67.

Barba is expected to be Lyceum’s main offensive option with 17.61 points in 18 games, the second-best player in the NCAA this season.

Still, Mapua will also be coming into this game not only with fire in their eyes but also with some aces up their sleeves.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis is once again the Cardinals’ do-it-all man with 15.44 points, fifth-best in the league, 3.61 rebounds, four assists, and 1.89 steals.

The Cardinals are also the No. 3 in steals with an average of 7.78.

Alcantara said after losing to San Beda University in their best-of-three championship series last year that Escamis is hungrier than ever to lead Mapua back to the title after a 33-year wait.

After all, Escamis already bagged the Rookie of the Year, Mythical Team, and All-Defensive Team honors last year, leaving only the NCAA title for him to capture.

“After our heartbreaking loss in San Beda last year, I talked to him. We know that a lot of leaders are leaving and I told him that he needs to play a different role this coming season,” said Alcantara, who won an NCAA juniors title with Escamis in 2016.

“He doesn’t have to prove anything. He just needs to involve his teammates.”

Escamis is also in the same boat as Alcantara as he likes to have everybody involved in their title bid.

In Season 100, rookies Chris Hubilla and Mangubat have been helping Escamis out, averaging 12.89 and 12.17 points, respectively.

“More scorers give us more options and depth to our lineup. Anyone on the team can step up, especially the talent here is more compared to last year,” Escamis said.

“It makes my job easier and I can be a decoy for the team. The opponent won’t be able to focus on me because anyone in our squad can score.”