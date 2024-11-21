Love the skin you are in with sustainable skincare

Have you had the chance to look at the ingredients of your skincare products? Many conventional skincare products contain harsh chemicals that can do more harm than good. Ingredients like parabens, sulfates and synthetic fragrances may promise quick results.
However, these products can strip your skin of its natural oils, cause irritation and lead to long-term damage. Parabens are linked to hormone disruption while sulfates can cause dryness and inflammation, particularly for those with sensitive skin. It’s time for you to love the skin you are in and do away with harmful skincare products. Why not choose skincare products that not only enhance your natural beauty but also care for the planet?
Sustainable skincare is more than just looking good; it’s about feeling good inside and out. These products are made with ethically sourced ingredients, free from harmful chemicals and packaged using eco-friendly materials. By switching to sustainable skincare, you’re not only doing something good for your body but also reducing your carbon footprint and minimizing waste.
The best place to shop for your sustainable skincare products is at SM Beauty’s Clean Beauty Section, which carries a whole line of beauty items classified as Green Finds. These are eco-friendly, made from natural ingredients.
Start your skincare routine by using Bioten’s Micellar Cleansing Gel. This vegan friendly product is made of 100 percent natural spirulina cellular water, hyaluronic acid and phytoceramides that are of natural origin.
If you have acne prone skin, Face Republic Calming Blemish Madecassoside Serum is for you. It has a lightweight formula that allows your face to have a smooth texture that leaves the skin with a non-sticky finish. It has no artificial fragrance and coloring and is formulated with natural essential oils and clean ingredients. Its packaging is made of sustainably sourced paper.
Consider getting the Luxe Organix Rosewater Soothing Gel with whitening beads. This product keeps skin hydrated and moisturized all throughout the day. It controls oil production and reduces the appearance of enlarged pores. More importantly, it is cruelty, paraben and alcohol-free. Its container is made with recycled plastic content. It also comes in a refill pack that you may opt to get when it’s time for a repurchase. Refill packs are made with less plastic.
An important part to your skincare routine is to also take care of your hair. The Naturals by Watsons’ Algae Deep Hydration Shampoo purifies and calms frizzy hair, leaving it smooth and shiny. Contained in bottles that are made with 100 percent ocean bound plastic, the shampoo contains certified organic French lavender, also known as the “flower of peace” for its smoothing powers. It is 100 percent vegan and contains natural origin ingredients.
Sustainable skincare is not just a trend; it’s a movement toward holistic well-being that benefits both you and the planet. By loving the skin you are in and choosing products that align with your values, you are making a positive impact on your health, your confidence and the world around you.