Kim Soo Hyun to star in Knock Off

Kim Soo Hyun is returning to the small screen with a highly anticipated new Korean drama titled Knock Off, in which he plays Kim Sung Joon, the enigmatic "king of the counterfeit world."



The drama follows the transformative journey of a man whose life is dramatically upended by the 1997 Asian financial crisis (also known as the IMF crisis). Kim Sung Joon rises from an ordinary office worker to become the mastermind behind the global counterfeit economy.



Knock Off is directed by Park Hyun Suk, renowned for his work on hit K-dramas such as Uncontrollably Fond and Song of the Bandits.



The talented cast includes Jo Bo Ah, Yoon Mae Jyung, Kwon Naram, Park Se Wan, and other rising stars from the K-drama scene. Additionally, Lee Jung Eun will make a special appearance as a retired civil servant, adding another layer of intrigue to the storyline.



This thrilling drama is set to premiere in 2025, promising a captivating blend of drama, suspense, and unforgettable performances.