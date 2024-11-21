JOSHUA, DONBELLE, BINI AND MORE SPREAD MERRY MAGIC

Star Magic artists gather once more for the “Star Magical Christmas 2024” happening on 24 November.

Viewers worldwide can tune in to the livestream on the Star Magic YouTube channel starting at 6 p.m. (Manila time). Witness some of the brightest stars strut their most magical outfits on the white carpet and celebrate everything Star Magic during the main program.

Exciting festivities unfold for another year of thanksgiving with the love teams of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin, Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte and Kaori Oinuma and Jeremiah Lisbo, as well as Joshua Garcia, Gerald Anderson, Jake Cuenca, “PBB Gen 11” housemates, OPM groups BINI and BGYO and many more.

Star Magic will also be showing its appreciation to its artists once again by recognizing its loyal stars for their years of commitment. Additionally, fans have the chance to vote for the “Star Magic Artist of the Year 2024” among those with remarkable achievements — BINI, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, Maymay Entrata, MaThon (Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings), the cast of “Zoomers” and “PBB Gen 11” Big 4 (Fyang, Rain, Kolette and Kai).

Voting is open until 24 November via KTX.ph and proceeds will be donated to ABS-CBN Foundation’s Sagip Kapamilya.

Meanwhile, Star Magic continues to spread the Christmas cheer by giving back to select charities and beneficiaries through its “Share the Magic” initiative. Dimples Romana and the cast of the musical Taympers kicked off the campaign by spending time with street children and treating them to heartwarming surprises. Watch out for more “Share the Magic” videos on the Star Magic YouTube channel.