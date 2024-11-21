JENNIE, LISA to subheadline 2025 Coachella

It’s in BLACKPINK’s DNA!

Pretty Girl JENNIE and "Rockstar" LISA are ready to slay the 2025 Coachella stage as subheadliners at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

LISA will hype up the crowd on 11 and 18 April, while JENNIE will captivate audiences with a powerhouse performance on 13 and 20 April.

The iconic pop stars continue BLACKPINK's legacy at Coachella, following their groundbreaking debut as the first K-pop group to perform in 2019 and their memorable headline set in 2022.

Adding to the K-pop pride, ENHYPEN is also slated to showcase their talent, further elevating South Korea's global music influence.