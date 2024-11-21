In the key of FL

The black and white keys were fairly dancing under the flawless ministrations of acclaimed pianist Raul M. Sunico.

“Spanish Dance” by E. Granados, “Aragon” by F. Longas, and “Liebestod (from Tristan and Isolde)” by R. Wagner/F. Liszt came wafting in vibrant strains.

“Malikmata” by A. Molina, “Bato sa Buhangin” by E. Cuenco, and “Hanggang sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan” by George Canseco, both arranged by Sunico, brought sentimental smiles.

The dramatic build-up of “Danzas Argentinas (Dance of the Old Herdsman, Dance of the Graceful Girl and Dance of the Outlaw Cowboy)” by A. Ginastera excited the aural senses. The finale, Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” perfectly capped a musical treat unlike any other.

Every time Goldenberg: The Concert Series welcomed patrons of the arts into the old-world atmosphere of the Goldenberg Mansion in Manila.

Never failing to warm hearts is the constant presence at the concerts of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos with former First Lady Imelda Marcos — both purveyors of culture and class — one who enriched the past with her passion projects, and the other who has been taking the reins with transformational prowess.

For this evening of music, the celebrated Filipino pianist brought to mind continuing efforts to promote Philippine arts and culture.

It was a scholarship from former First Lady Imelda, through the Young Artists Foundation of the Philippines, that allowed Sunico to obtain a Master of Music degree from the Juilliard School in New York and a Doctor of Philosophy, major in Piano Performance, from New York University.

Sunico, whose long and storied career continues to inspire, graduated from the University of the Philippines with a Bachelor of Music (cum laude), a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, and a Master of Statistics.

He served as president of the Cultural Center of the Philippines for many years, recorded classical music, and performed before audiences around the globe.

Along with many honors and awards, Sunico “holds the singular distinction of performing the four piano concertos of Sergei Rachmaninoff in a single evening on two occasions (2004 and 2019), as well as the three piano concertos of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 2015.”

For the audience at Goldenberg that evening, including young students whom the Office of the First Lady ensures have prime seats at every performance, it was a rare treat — a gem, a shining light for Filipino talent, then, now, and in the future.

Such talent, given the right and timely support, brings our country glory and honor in return.