How ILL is Kris Aquino?

If she were really sick and had no immunity against viral and bacterial infection, then why did she entertain visitors coming from Manila? Need we mention the names of personalities who visited her in her home in the US?

If her current condition were as life-threating as she claims, then working with a set of production staff for a new reality series will be most impossible to accomplish in December. She will have to deal with a crew, not to mention other staff.

Why is Kris doing all these on social media?

Perhaps she has been testing the waters, wanting to know if she is still relevant or not.

Why Vilma Santos readily agreed to do a film with Aga Muhlach

Vilma Santos and Aga Muhlach last teamed up in Nag-Iisang Bituin, shown a quarter of a century ago.

Their first movie together was the award-winning Sinungaling Mong Puso, 30 years ago.

The two movies were what inspired Vilma to accept a movie with the former Heartthrob.

“Noong kinon-ceptualize ang movie, alam namin na hindi madali ang story. Hindi talaga madali at importante ang mga characters sa movie na ito (When we first conceptualized the movie, we knew it would not be an easy story. It really is not easy and the characters here are important),” Vilma initially said during the mediacon for Uninvited, Wednesday, 20 November, at the Solaire North.

She recalled how Aga reacted when he was told that he’d be working with her again.

“Noong nadinig ko na kasama si Aga, tinawagan ko agad siya. ‘Totoo ba ito? Gagawa ba tayo ng movie?’ ‘Oo Aga, tanggapin mo na kasi kung hindi ibabalik ko ‘yung kandila bilang ninang ninyo ni Charlene Gonzales (When I heard that Aga would be in the movie, I immediately called him. ‘Is this true? We’re going to do a movie?’ ‘Yes, Aga, accept it because if not I will return the candle as your and Charlene Gonzales’ godmother),” Santos recalled.

Kathryn Bernardo dedicates mansion to her parents

Now it can be told. Kathryn Bernardo had built her manse for her mom and dad.

“It was like a promise to myself,” she told host Bianca Gonzales during her guesting in the recent episode of the TFC show BRGY.

“More than my dream house, that house is really for my family, for my mama and papa. Not that they asked me to build that house for them, but it was like a promise to myself na (that) someday, I want to give them their dream house which happened last quarter last year,” she said.

Kathryn recalled what it took to build her near-palatial modern abode.

“It took a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and tears literally to build that house. It didn’t happen overnight, and when it happened, iba ‘yung happiness because alam ko kung pa’no ko siya pinaghirapan (it was a different kind of happiness I felt because I know how hard I worked for it),” she said.