Go pushes legal aid bill for police officers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has underscored the importance of Senate Bill 2814, also known as the Free Legal Assistance for Military and Uniformed Personnel Act which he authored and co-sponsored.

This proposed legislation seeks to provide free legal aid to uniformed personnel facing legal challenges stemming from their official duties, ensuring they receive the legal protection they deserve.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense, Go emphasized the importance of standing by those who protect the nation, recalling the strides made during the Duterte administration. This support has been evident when former president Duterte fulfilled his campaign promise to increase the salaries of our uniformed personnel.

The senator pointed out the sacrifices made by uniformed personnel, who often risk their lives to safeguard the nation. “Often, our uniformed personnel are placed in dangerous situations that jeopardize their life and limb, putting the future of their family and loved ones on the line to secure peace and order in our country and defend our people.”

He stressed that such measures are essential to ensure that uniformed personnel can perform their duties without undue fear of legal harassment, provided they act within the bounds of the law.

This measure, he explained, would ensure that police officers have the support they need to perform their roles effectively and with peace of mind, knowing that they have legal protection if done in accordance with the law.

Go’s proposal aligns with parallel efforts in the House of Representatives, which has been deliberating on measures to allocate special funds for police officers facing legal battles, financial difficulties, or other challenges tied to their service.

Go highlighted the success of similar programs implemented during the tenure of former President Rodrigo Duterte, both as mayor of Davao City and as Chief Executive of the country. These initiatives provided legal aid, financial assistance, and livelihood support for police officers and their families, ensuring that those serving the nation are not left to fend for themselves during difficult times.