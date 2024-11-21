Gilas banking on Chua’s magic touch

A familiar face was noticeably present at the bench during Gilas Pilipinas’ hosting of New Zealand in the second window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers Thursday night.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas reinstalled Alfrancis Chua as team manager and new program director to boost the players’ morale with his presence and help enhance the Gilas program overall.

The local basketball governing body tapped the brains behind the country’s gold medal finish in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, ending a six-decade mint drought, with hopes of bringing the same success to the squad.

Chua immediately jumped into the action, motivating the team while playing the Tall Blacks at the Mall of Asia Arena as of press time.

Gilas will face Hong Kong next on Sunday.

“I’m happy I’ll be able to help Gilas in this capacity,” Chua said after getting the nod from San Miguel Corporation chairman and chief executive officer Ramon Ang for another dance with Gilas.

“I thank boss RSA for giving me his blessing in taking this new role and I look forward to working with coach Tim (Cone) and LA (Tenorio),” he added.

Aside from reuniting with Gilas head coach Tim Cone, Chua will also work closely with Barangay Ginebra guard and new Gilas Youth mentor Tenorio.

“I am very happy that Alfrancis is back with Gilas. I work well with him and our only objective is to elevate Philippine basketball,” SBP president Al Panlilio said.

“The SBP also extends our appreciation to San Miguel Corporation chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Ang for supporting this decision to have Alfrancis help the program again.”

Chua assumes this task in addition to his roles as SMC Sports Director, Barangay Ginebra Governor, and PBA vice chairman.

Since being appointed to lead SMC’s basketball operations in 2015, Chua has helped Ginebra, San Miguel Beer, and Magnolia to a combined 15 championships in the PBA.

“It was great having him on the bench motivating the players. He is such a great motivator. That’s one of the things that we hope to enhance the program with his presence,” Cone said.

“He has always been there for me to consult with and talk with. And of course, we had that great run in the Asian Games which was fantastic.”