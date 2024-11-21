German, French ambassadors visit Basilan

ISABELA CITY, Basilan — Two ambassadors to the Philippines visited Basilan province to help support various peace programs in the province and reassess the criteria for travel advisories of their citizens in light of the improved security situation here.

101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Alvin V. Luzon welcomed and hosted His Excellency Dr. Andreas Michael Pfaffernoschke, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Philippines, and Her Excellency Marie Fontanel, Ambassador of the French Republic to the Philippines, during their official visit at the brigade headquarters in Barangay Tabiawan, Isabela City on Tuesday.

Brig. Gen Luzon and Basilan Gov. Hadjiman S. Hataman-Salliman have both assured Ambassadors Pfaffernoschke and Fontanel that the province is now “totally peaceful and is ready to receive foreign visitors and accept support to peace programs for the province.”