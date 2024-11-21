Former CBCP official Msgr. Elmer Abacahin passes away

Former Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) official Msgr. Elmer Abacahin passed away on Wednesday, 20 November. He was 69.

Abacahin was the first executive secretary of the then Committee on Basic Ecclesial Communities (BEC) of the CBCP.

He passed away at a hospital in Cagayan de Oro City after a yearlong bout with cancer.

“The clergy and lay faithful of the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro earnestly request everyone to offer prayers for his eternal repose,” the archdiocese said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

According to the archdiocese, Abacahin’s remains will be brought to Abp. Hayes Hall (formerly Elim Hall), St. Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral in Cagayan de Oro.

Regular Wake Mass will begin Thursday night until Saturday night, 23 November.

Burial Mass will be on Monday, 25 November at 9:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral.

Abacahin’s remains will then be laid to rest at San Jose Memorial Park, Seminary Hills, Camaman-an, Cagayan de Oro.

“We ask everyone to continue offering prayers for his eternal repose,” the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro said.

Abacahin served the bishops’ BEC Committee from its establishment in 2004 until 2011.

In 2021, the office was elevated to an episcopal commission.

Ordained priest in 1983, Abacahin held several roles, including Archdiocesan Pastoral Coordinator and director of the Youth Apostolate in the 1990s.

In 2000, he was named papal chaplain with the title of Monsignor in recognition of his service to the Church.

He also served as vice rector of the Shrine of the Divine Mercy in El Salvador, Misamis Oriental, and director of the archdiocese’s Vocation Commission.

The priest was also a past president of the Cagayan de Oro Press Club, the oldest press club in the country.