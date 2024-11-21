FEU, UP rule UAAP trackfest

CAPAS, Tarlac — Far Eastern University (FEU) and University of the Philippines (UP) reclaimed the women’s and men’s titles, respectively, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 athletics tournament yesterday at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium here.

The Lady Tamaraws scored 84 points on the final day, finishing with 397.5 points to claim their league-leading 25th UAAP women’s championship and their first since Season 81. This victory also marked FEU’s first title of the season.

The Fighting Maroons fended off a late challenge from the Tamaraws, ending the competition with 290 points, just four ahead of FEU, to secure their 21st men’s championship and their second title of the season, following the women’s badminton championship.

FEU head coach Ross Hamero expressed her satisfaction with her team’s performance.

“It was an awesome feeling because we know that winning the championship is not easy,” Hamero said.

“We had some challenges from recruitment and injuries of our players so it was really satisfying because we thought our lead was just around 100 points.”

University of Santo Tomas (UST) took two gold medals on the final day, winning the shot put with Jamela de Asis and the 100-meter hurdles with Lyka Miravalles, finishing in second place with 291 points.

De Asis dominated the shot put with a throw of 12.78 meters, well ahead of FEU’s Mary Jean Maloy-on (11.82 meters) and UP’s Aina Masangkay (11.05 meters).

Miravalles won the hurdles with a time of 14.68 seconds, narrowly edging De La Salle University’s Abcd Agamanos, who finished second at 14.69 seconds.

UST’s Justine Mae Candoy placed third with a time of 14.96 seconds.

The Fighting Maroons narrowly defeated De La Salle University for the final podium spot with 195 points, despite the latter’s strong finish.

La Salle’s quartet of Hanna Jandra Delotavo, Jessel Lumapas, Erica Ruto, and eventual back-to-back Most Valuable Player Bernalyn Bejoy set a new UAAP record in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of three minutes and 47.37 seconds, breaking their own record of 3:50.33 set on 4 December 2022.

FEU (3:51.43) and UST (3:57.47) finished second and third, while UP’s sixth-place finish (4:08.07) completed the podium.