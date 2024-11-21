Ex-Red Lions fear San Beda fightback

College of Saint Benilde players Tony Ynot and Gab Cometa swear there aren’t any grudges when they face their former alma mater San Beda University on Saturday in the Final Four of Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

Ynot, who played for the Red Lions for two seasons and was even part of the Red Cubs side that won the NCAA juniors title in 2019, told DAILY TRIBUNE he is just focused on helping the Blazers make it back to the finals.

While he has no ill feeling toward San Beda, he vows to give his all when they clash on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Saint Benilde finished the elimination round with a 14-4 win-loss record and is armed with a twice-to-beat advantage over the Lions, who are in third place with a 10-8 slate.

“I’m just going to give my best in the game. No excuses this time because we’re in the semifinals this time,” Ynot said.

“For us, me and (James) Payosing are still friends. I have nothing bad to say to them because I was there back then.”

Ynot, Cometa, and Justine Sanchez played for San Beda in NCAA Season 98 but lost to Saint Benilde in the Final Four.

The Blazers have a bit of an advantage in the semifinal match-up as they have beaten the Lions twice in the elimination round.

Saint Benilde triumphed in overtime, 70-65, in the first round before pulling off a 70-62 victory in the second round last 13 November.

Sanchez was also the Blazers’ second-best player at the end of the elimination round after averaging 10.44 points with Ynot sitting in third place with 10.14 points.

For Cometa, who averaged 8.5 points in the elimination round, said they can’t afford to relax as San Beda, under head coach Yuri Escueta, will do everything to try and force a do-or-die game.

The rubber match, should it happen, will be on 27 November at the same Pasay City venue.

“We are more organized. We have to be aware of their moves inside the court. San Beda is detailed and systematic,” Cometa said.

“I know what adjustments Coach Yuri will make.”