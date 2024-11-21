ERC clears NGCP Laguindingan substation project 

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has approved the implementation of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP)’s capital expenditure (CAPEX) project aimed at enhancing grid security and supporting economic growth in Northern Mindanao.

In a Notice of Resolution issued on Thursday, the ERC confirmed its approval of the NGCP’s P2.33 billion Laguindingan 230 kV Substation Project during a Commission meeting held 12 November, under ERC Case No. 2021-002 RC.

“The ERC’s approval of the Laguindingan Substation Project is a significant step toward enhancing grid security and reliability in Northern Mindanao,” the ERC said.

“It underscores our commitment to ensuring a robust and reliable energy infrastructure capable of meeting the growing demands of the country’s industrial and residential sectors.”

The new substation will play a critical role in bolstering the power supply for the Misamis Oriental I Electric Cooperative (MORESCO I) and supporting the Laguindingan Technopark, the province’s domestic industrial zone, with a dedicated high-power transmission corridor.

In addition to supporting economic growth, the project addresses pressing technical issues, including the overloading of the existing Opol Substation, which currently supplies power to the Laguindingan area.

It will also resolve limitations in the Tagoloan Substation, where certain components require upgrades due to low interrupting capacity.

The Commission has directed NGCP to complete the project by 31 January 2025.

Non-compliance with the deadline will subject NGCP to administrative penalties in accordance with existing laws and regulations.