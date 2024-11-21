DSWD pledges to revise AICS guidelines for expanded medical aid through Malasakit Centers

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) assured the Senate during deliberations for its 2025 budget that it would revise the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program guidelines to expand medical aid through Malasakit Centers.

This commitment was made during budget discussions that started on Tuesday, 19 November, and continued into the early hours of Wednesday, 20 November, following persistent calls from Senator Christopher “Bong” Go for the DSWD to fully utilize its resources to ease the burden of medical bills on poor Filipinos.

Go, Chair of the Senate Health Committee, stressed the importance of streamlining aid, particularly for those facing medical distress. “Malaking ginhawa po ito sa ating mga kababayan… ang hirap po magkasakit, wala silang trabaho, wala silang malapitan,” he said.

“Huwag pahirapan ang mga mahihirap at bilisan po ang paghahatid ng serbisyo sa nangangailangan, especially po itong AICS na para sa mga nangangailangan talaga. Ang tunay na pagmamalasakit, walang pinipili, walang pinapaboran, at walang halong pulitika. Do not be selective! Sabi ko nga sa inyo, kayo na nagsabi, sabi nyo nga, bawat buhay mahalaga sa DSWD,” he added.

Under Republic Act 11463, the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go sponsored, medical assistance is mandated to be provided at Malasakit Centers through participating agencies, including the DSWD, in accordance with AICS guidelines. Section 9 of the law requires these centers to facilitate access to medical and financial aid, including DSWD support under AICS.

A Joint Administrative Order (JAO) sets uniform guidelines for the four participating agencies—DSWD, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Currently, the JAO restricts AICS aid at Malasakit Centers to transportation, burial, and food assistance. To receive medical aid, beneficiaries must visit DSWD offices, which Go argued defeats the purpose of Malasakit Centers as a one-stop shop for healthcare and social services.

Go also pointed out the delay in signing amendments to the JAO. Proposed over a year ago, the revisions would allow the DSWD to use its funds and provide medical assistance directly at Malasakit Centers, reducing patients' hospital bills.

Go called out the PCSO for delaying the expanded medical assistance by not signing the revised JAO. “Pumirma po ang DOH, pumirma po ang PhilHealth, pumirma po ang DSWD, ang isang opisina o ahensya, ang PCSO, ang hindi pa po pumipirma. Siguro, marahil, meron talagang ahensya na ayaw tumulong sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap,” he said.

The senator stressed that without the revised JAO, patients still have to go to DSWD offices for additional medical assistance, which undermines the purpose of Malasakit Centers.

In the meantime, Go urged DSWD to modify its internal guidelines to allow medical assistance in Malasakit Centers as an interim solution. The DSWD agreed to this approach, committing to revise its internal guidelines through a Department Order so that medical aid can be provided at Malasakit Centers.

Additionally, the department shared that it has launched a pilot project in Pampanga, where social workers send guarantee letters directly to hospitals, eliminating the need for patients to travel to DSWD offices.

Go urged the DSWD to act swiftly and maximize the AICS program for the benefit of struggling Filipinos.