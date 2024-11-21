Drug pushers arrested over cannabis oil vapes

Several disposable vapes containing cannabis oil were seized from five residents of Caloocan during a buy-bust operation. Among those arrested, two are still senior high school students.

The buy-bust operation was conducted by the joint forces of the District Drug Enforcement Unit (NPD-DDEU) and members of the Caloocan City Police Station—Substation 5 last Monday, 18 November, at night along P. Gomez Street, Barangay 154 in Bagong Barrio.

According to P/Capt. Amie Centro-Tiu, Chief of the NPD’s Public Information Office, their initial surveillance confirmed the presence of suspected methamphetamine (shabu). However, during the search of the house, authorities uncovered 28 disposable vapes containing suspected cannabis flower oil, with an estimated market value of P196,000.

Aside from the disposable vapes, they also seized 17 grams of suspected shabu, which has a market value of P115,600.

After the positive result of the drug transaction, the police immediately conducted the operation, leading to the successful arrests of five Caloocan City residents.

The arrested individuals are alias “Paupau,” 22; “One,” 22; “Kulot,” 19; “Ruzzel,” 25; and “Cooper,” 56.

Tiu said that the suspects were a group of friends. She also added that it was the first time the Northern Police District had confiscated vapes containing cannabis flower oil.

On 1 November, the Navotas City Police arrested a man for allegedly selling a vape containing liquid marijuana.

Meanwhile, Tiu sounded the alarm over the arrest of two senior high school students, lamenting the possible easy accessibility of drug-contaminated smoking devices to teenagers and young adults.

The arrested suspects will face a lawsuit for violating RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.