‘dominATE’ Bulacan

Alright, STAYs, it’s about to go down! Stray Kids are bringing their ‘dominATE’ World Tour to the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on 23 November, and Spotify is here to make sure you’re all hyped up and ready to vibe with the boys.

They’ve dropped the “Stray Kids WORLD TOUR” (dominATE SEOUL) Live Set Playlist, and it’s everything. Think of it as your pre-show warm-up — loaded with tracks that’ll make you feel like you’re already at the concert!

This playlist is packed with all the good stuff: from Stray Kids’ iconic greetings to their playful fan interactions. You can almost hear Han saying, “Let’s get LOUD!” while you’re stuck in traffic, dreaming about the upcoming show. Spotify is serving us the perfect playlist to get us in the zone, and honestly, I’m already feeling the concert adrenaline just listening to it.

Why you need this playlist on repeat

Spotify’s been a ride-or-die for Stray Kids since day one, and this playlist is proof. They’ve got select tracks from the Seoul setlist, live audio that’ll hit you right in the feels, and all the high-energy bops you NEED to know before the Manila stop. It’s a whole vibe. You’ll catch yourself singing along to “Chk Chk Boom” and vibing out to “SLASH (From ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’).” And, let’s be real — f you’re not blasting “I Like It” in the car, are you even prepping for ‘dominATE’?

What’s hot on K-Pop on!

Spotify’s been showing Stray Kids major love, spotlighting them on global playlists like K-Pop ON! and Pop Rising—basically, they’re everywhere you wanna be. Even back in 2018, when they were still rookies, Spotify pulled through and got them on stage in Jakarta for Spotify on Stage 2018. Since then, it’s been hit after hit. They’ve given us the exclusive “Idol Lounge” playlist, where we got a taste of the songs the members love, and the Stray Kids Blend, which merges YOUR musical vibes with theirs.

But that’s not all — check out the K-Pop ON! YouTube channel if you wanna dive deeper. There’s bonus content and behind-the-scenes goodies featuring the boys. Also, shoutout to the “what a moment” playlist that’s hyping up their epic collab with Deadpool & Wolverine. Iconic.

Let’s talk numbers — Stray Kids have over eight billion Spotify streams since their debut in 2018, and they’ve been going STRONG, with a yearly growth of 108 percent. Their influence is truly global, with top streaming countries like the USA, Japan, Mexico, Brazil and Germany. Plus, in 2023, they were Spotify Wrapped’s second-most streamed K-pop boy group, flexing with over 10 million monthly listeners. Yeah, they’re THAT powerful.

Filipino STAYs are definitely doing their part, with over 6,000 user-generated Stray Kids concert playlists popping off on Spotify. Whether you’re prepping for “dominATE” or just vibing at home, the playlist is here to set the stage for an epic show.

It’s time to get your hype on and start memorizing those fanchants. Stray Kids are about to light up the stage with their usual energy — so whether you’re screaming the lyrics to “DOMINO” or feeling the beat drop in “Thunderous,” Spotify’s playlist is your go-to in getting ready to be completely ‘dominATEd’ by Stray Kids.