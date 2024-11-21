DigiPlus eyes Brazil’s booming games mart

DigiPlus Interactive Corp., through its wholly- owned subsidiary DigiPlus Brazil Interactive Ltd., is in the final stages of securing a federal license to establish its first overseas venture in Brazil’s rapidly expanding internet gaming sector.

In a report to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, DigiPlus said its affiliate had passed the qualification stage for a federal license issued by Brazil’s Ministry of Finance’s Secretariat of Awards and Bets (SPA).

This development moves the company closer to participating in Brazil’s newly regulated online gaming market, considered one of the most dynamic and fast-growing in Latin America.

DigiPlus now has 30 days to complete the post-qualification requirements, including platform certification and payment of licensing fees.

Once these are met, the SPA will release the final list of operators authorized to begin operations starting January 2025.

“We are committed to bringing DigiPlus’ expertise in responsible and innovative gaming to Brazil,” DigiPlus chairman Eusebio Tanco said.

World-class gaming experiences

“As we navigate the final steps of the licensing process, we remain confident in our ability to align with Brazil’s regulatory requirements and introduce world-class gaming experiences to this dynamic market. This underscores our dedication to expanding into a new region while maintaining our focus on the Philippines as our core market.”

Once licensed, DigiPlus will be authorized to operate online sports betting and other iGaming offerings in Brazil.

With over 200 million people and a strong enthusiasm for sports betting, DigiPlus said Brazil presents a significant growth opportunity for the company.