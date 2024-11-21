DigiPlus bags accolades in Transform Awards Asia

DigiPlus Interactive, in partnership with global branding firm Landor, has made waves in the international branding scene, securing four prestigious awards at the Transform Awards Asia 2024 held in Singapore on November 18.

The company clinched Silver awards for “Best Brand Evolution (Corporate)” and “Best Use of Visual Property,” as well as Bronze awards for “Best Use of Typography” and “Best Brand Development Project to Reflect a Change of Mission, Values, or Positioning.”

These accolades highlight the significant impact of DigiPlus’ strategic rebranding, which marked its transformation from a traditional leisure and resort operator to a digital entertainment powerhouse. The rebranding, encapsulated in the tagline “Multiply the Fun,” embodies the company’s commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences across its platforms, including BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, GameZone, and its modernized carnival games.

“The DigiPlus rebranding was more than just a visual overhaul; it was a strategic transformation of who we are and where we’re headed,” said Celeste Jovenir, Vice President for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Sustainability. “Winning at the Transform Awards Asia is a testament to the immense effort and investment we poured into this journey.”

The Transform Awards Asia, organized by Transform Magazine, recognizes excellence in rebranding and brand strategy across the Asia-Pacific region. DigiPlus’ recognition on the global stage underscores its unique achievement as one of the few Filipino companies to receive such accolades.

The new brand identity, developed in collaboration with Landor, captures DigiPlus’ core values of fairness, transparency, integrity, innovation, teamwork, and responsibility. It also reflects the company’s ambition to lead the digital entertainment industry while staying true to its Filipino heritage.

With its vibrant colors, compelling typography, and streamlined design, the rebranded DigiPlus aims to resonate with a tech-savvy, modern audience. These thoughtful visual elements contributed to the company’s success at the Transform Awards Asia.

As DigiPlus continues to scale its operations, these awards reaffirm its commitment to delivering innovative and engaging entertainment experiences that multiply the fun for its players.