DHSUD gives out cash aid, HOMEs to typhoon victims in Albay, Catanduanes

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Thursday distributed unconditional cash assistance and home materials and essentials (HOMEs) to typhoon-affected families in the provinces of Albay and Catanduanes.

More than P6 million in cash assistance under DHSUD's Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP) was given out to more than 350 families during the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair held in Legazpi City.

Among the recipients of IDSAP were seven families from Camalig; six from Daraga; 31 from Guinobatan; 32 from Libon; 15 from Oas; 10 from Pio Duran; 33 from Polangui; and 20 from Tabaco City—all of whom had totally damaged houses. They each received P30,000.

Those who received P10,000 for their partially damaged residences included 186 families from Daraga; nine from Oas; five from Pio Duran; and two from Polangui.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said that the distribution of shelter aid is pursuant to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive for all government agencies to extend assistance to victims of the recent typhoons.

"Kami po sa DHSUD ay patuloy na tutugon sa bilin ng mahal na Pangulong Bongbong Marcos Jr. na tulungan makabangon ang ating mga kababayan," Secretary Acuzar said.

"Kasama po ang DHSUD sa patuloy na pag-andar ng conveyor belt of aid na utos ng Pangulo para sa mga nasalanta ng kalamidad," he added.

Prior to the Legazpi City event, Undersecretary Escolango joined House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Ako Bicol Partylist Representative and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Zaldy Co in Virac, Catanduanes for a separate humanitarian mission.

Some P15 million worth of HOMEs were delivered to Catanduanes for distribution to typhoon victims.

Another batch of HOMEs amounting to P22 million is set to be delivered to Camarines Sur and Naga City in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.