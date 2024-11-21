Day guns for more major glory

BRISBANE, Australia (AFP) — Former world No. 1 Jason Day said his recent resurgence has lit a fire inside him to chase a second major in 2025, a decade after the Australian smashed through the barrier at the PGA Championship.

Day won seven PGA Tour titles in 17 starts across 2015 and 2016. At the time, some predicted the next Tiger Woods may have arrived.

But since capturing his maiden major at Whistling Straits in 2015 he has failed to again taste success at golf’s four biggest events, with back injuries severely hampering his career.

The 37-year-old enjoyed a resurgence in 2023, fueled by swing changes designed to relieve pressure on his lower back.

Day won his 13th PGA Tour title and at last year’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool tied for second.

He has posted four top-10s on the PGA Tour this year and said at Royal Queensland in Brisbane ahead of the Australian PGA Championship: “I feel good about my game.”

“A goal (for 2025) is to try and win a major and another goal is to win an elevated (PGA Tour) event.

“The goal for me has always been trying to win all four (majors). I know I definitely have the game to win majors.”

“It’s just being able to be healthy first and foremost, and then have the swing and the technique to back it up,” he added.