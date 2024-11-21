BuCor, PhilHealth partner for PDLs

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Thursday announced that it has signed an agreement with the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to ensure health protection for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City and the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.

BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. and PhilHealth president and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr. signed the memorandum of agreement during the launch of PhilHealth NCR PULSE (Promoting Universal Health Care through Linkages, Synergy and Engagement) at the Sheraton Manila Bay in Manila.

According to Catapang, this partnership aligns with the government’s UHC law vision, which aims to ensure all Filipinos, including PDLs in the New Bilibid Prison and the Correctional Institution for Women, have financial access to primary healthcare through the KonSulTa Program.

As outlined in the agreement, PhilHealth will obtain funding from the national government via the Department of Budget and Management for indirect contributors and will also gather premium contributions from direct contributors to the National Health Insurance Program.

Additionally, PhilHealth will facilitate the accreditation of both the NBP Hospital and the Health and Welfare Unit of the CIW.

For its part, the BuCor will raise awareness among its PDLs about social health insurance by assisting with membership registration under the compulsory health insurance program and enrollment in the KonSulTa Program.

It will also provide preventive health services, including health screenings and assessments tailored to individuals’ life stages and health risks within their jurisdiction.