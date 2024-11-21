BuCor consolidate PDLs with drug related cases

In consonance with the marching order issued by Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla to consolidate all individuals deprived of liberty involved in drug-related cases into a single Supermax facility, the Bureau of Corrections implemented the transfer of 300 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) Wednesday night from New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City to Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm (SPPF) in Occidental Mindoro.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said initially they planned to transfer 100 PDLs to the Sablayan facility late last week but was postponed due to a recent typhoon and at the recommendation of the Philippine Coast Guard, as they awaited better weather conditions to guarantee the safety of the PDLs during transport.

The BuCor chief noted that the PDLs were moved using ten commercial buses under the supervision of 90 staff members, which included BuCor SWAT teams, medical personnel, and an escort team, complemented by assistance from the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Muntinlupa, as well as SLEX and STAR Toll Highway Patrol units.

He emphasized that this transfer is part of BuCor’s intensified anti-illegal drug campaign, aligning with the administration's "bloodless drug campaign."

In addition to relocating the PDLs to Sablayan, the Bureau is also implementing a ban on the use of cellphones without exception to all Commissioned Officers, Non-Commissioned Officers, civilian staff, visitors, and anyone else entering the premises of the National Headquarters—BuCor Offices, New Bilibid Camps, and various operational prisons and penal farms (OPPFs) across the country.

An inspection was also ordered for implementation at all entry and exit points of OPPFs to deter the smuggling of cellular devices.

Catapang instructed his superintendents to carry out regular inspections of facilities, including unscheduled checks of prison dormitories and workspaces occupied by BuCor personnel to identify any prohibited items.

BuCor, since last year, has been transferring PDLs from NBP to various OPPFs in an effort to decongest the NBP and in preparation for the planned closure of NBP in 2028.