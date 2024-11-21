Bohol solar shift gains via project

Residents and businesses in Bohol can look forward to more stable and sustainable energy following the switching on of the 27-megawatt (MW) Dagohoy Solar Power Project (DSPP) on Thursday.

Developed by Dagohoy Green Energy Corp. (DGEC) of the Yuchengco Group, the facility is expected to reduce reliance on imported electricity while supporting the province’s growing energy demand driven by tourism and economic expansion.

Located in Barangays San Vicente and Sta. Cruz in Dagohoy, the solar farm spans 22 hectares and houses over 40,000 solar panels.

The facility will produce approximately 41,000 MWh annually, enough to power over 18,000 households while cutting carbon dioxide emissions by 28,642 metric tons each year.

This new energy source will enhance grid stability in the Visayas region, benefiting both local consumers and businesses.

Towards energy sufficiency

“The completion of the project exemplifies the government’s efforts in accelerating the utilization of renewable energy (RE) sources towards achieving a more energy-sufficient and climate-resilient Philippines through public-private partnerships,” Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina L. Guevara said.

The DSPP is particularly crucial for Bohol’s booming tourism sector, which has seen an influx of visitors due to its unique cultural attractions and new parks.

Local establishments will benefit from a more reliable power supply, reducing dependence on costly diesel power and mitigating outages that could disrupt services.

DGEC president Francisco G. Delfin Jr. reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering clean energy to the province.

“In 2022, when we ceremonially broke ground for DSPP, we committed that we would provide the province access to clean and reliable energy. Today is the realization of that promise. We hope this project inspires local governments and communities to embrace renewable energy initiatives for a sustainable future.”

The project also brought immediate benefits to the local community. During its construction phase, it employed over 600 workers, boosting the local economy.

The Dagohoy Solar Power Project is part of Rizal Green Energy Corp.’s renewable energy portfolio, a joint venture between Japan’s Taisei Corp. and PetroGreen Energy Corp. under the Yuchengco Group of Companies.