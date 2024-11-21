BBM leads groundbreaking for Meralco’s solar project

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. led the groundbreaking for Meralco’s Terra Solar project in Nueva Ecija on Thursday, marking a major step toward the Philippines’ renewable energy future.

Once completed, the facility will be the world’s largest solar and battery storage project, with a capacity of 3,500 megawatts of solar power and 4,500 megawatt-hours of battery storage.

In his address, Marcos emphasized the Terra Solar project will address two critical issues: the growing demand for electricity and the transition to renewable energy.

“This will put the Philippines on the world map as a leader in renewable energy,” he said. The project has secured over P200 billion in investments, highlighting the confidence in the country’s potential to provide a stable, reliable, and sustainable power supply.

The facility, slated to be fully operational by 2027, will generate enough power to supply nearly two million homes while reducing carbon emissions by more than 4.3-million metric tons per year.

To connect the facility to the Luzon grid, a 13-kilometer, 500-kilovolt transmission line will be built.

“By leveraging our abundant solar resources, the Terra Solar Project will help stabilize our power supply, reduce energy costs, and contribute significantly to our target of 35 percent renewable energy share in the power generation mix by 2030,” Marcos explained.

10K jobs created

The project will also have significant local economic benefits. Five municipalities in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan will directly benefit, and the project is expected to create around 10,000 jobs, generating nearly P23 billion in financial benefits.

Marcos stressed the importance of collective action in addressing climate change, saying, “The strong typhoons we’ve been experiencing should strengthen our resolve to find solutions that will save our planet and future generations.”

Energy Secretary Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla echoed Marcos, calling the project a pivotal step in enhancing energy security and economic development.

“This major investment in solar and energy storage technology is crucial for increasing the share of renewables in our energy mix, reducing our carbon footprint, and addressing electricity demand in Luzon,” he said.

The Terra Solar project will be integrated with advanced Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technology, which stores excess energy during peak sunlight hours for use during off-peak periods, ensuring grid stability.

Earlier this week, TSPI awarded an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract to China Energy Engineering Group Co. Ltd. (Energy China) to help build the project.

The agreement includes the construction of 1,400-MW of solar power and the installation of a 3,300-MW BESS for the West Block of the Terra Solar Project. The project is also aligned with the Department of Energy’s Renewable Portfolio Standards and supports Meralco’s goal to source 1,500-MW from renewable energy sources.

Under a 20-year, 850-MW power supply agreement with Meralco, the Terra Solar project will begin delivering clean solar energy by February 2026, with the full 850-MW expected by 2027.

“Projects like Terra Solar bring us closer to that vision of a steady, reliable power supply that will meet the demands of today and fuel our ambitions for tomorrow,” Marcos concluded.