Anne Hathaway to star in Colleen Hoover’s 'Verity' movie adaptation

Directed by Michael Showalter, known for his work on Hathaway's recent romantic hit The Idea of You alongside Nicholas Galitzine, this book-to-screen project promises to captivate fans of Hoover’s gripping psychosexual thriller.



Verity follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer on the verge of financial collapse, was offered an extraordinary opportunity by Jeremy Crawford. Jeremy hires Lowen to complete the unfinished works of his wife, bestselling author Verity Crawford, who is incapacitated after a mysterious accident.

However, as Lowen delves deeper into Verity's world, she uncovers dark and unsettling secrets lurking within the Crawford household.

Of course, no one is more eager to announce the good news than the author herself—Colleen Hoover—who took to her Instagram to share her excitement for the upcoming project.

“Verity is coming to theaters and I am so excited for this cast and the script and the director and the whole team bringing this to life. Cannot wait. More coming soon!” she said.