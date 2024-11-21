American champion rower dies in tragic diving incident in Palawan

Austin Reigler, a 27-year-old champion rower from the University of Washington, tragically passed away during a free-diving excursion at Barracuda Lake in Coron, Palawan, on 15 November.
Reigler, who was on a six-week vacation in Southeast Asia, reportedly drowned after failing to resurface while diving with friends. His sister, Brooke, confirmed the news in a heartfelt Facebook post, sharing that medical efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.
Brooke described him as someone who left a profound impact on his family, friends, and community.
“Austin’s commitment to his faith, his family, his friends, and every stranger that crossed his path was electric. Every interaction with Austin included a cheerful greeting, intentional questions, and thoughtful remarks,” she added.
His friend Thatcher Kelley also paid tribute, calling him an inspiration with a “beautiful heart.”
“It hurts to lose someone with such a beautiful heart. Austin was an inspiration and a loving friend. The world lost a great man this week. And Heaven gained one,” Kelly wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.
Reigler spent the past year with the New York Yacht Club’s American Magic team.
His family has traveled to the Philippines to settle his affairs and honor his memory.