American champion rower dies in tragic diving incident in Palawan

Austin Reigler, a 27-year-old champion rower from the University of Washington, tragically passed away during a free-diving excursion at Barracuda Lake in Coron, Palawan, on 15 November.

Reigler, who was on a six-week vacation in Southeast Asia, reportedly drowned after failing to resurface while diving with friends. His sister, Brooke, confirmed the news in a heartfelt Facebook post, sharing that medical efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.