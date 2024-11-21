'Alice in Borderland' season 3 to be released in 2025

At Netflix’s International Showcase in November 2024, the streaming giant confirmed the much-anticipated release of Alice in Borderland season 3 in 2025.

The sci-fi thriller, based on Haro Aso’s manga of the same name, has captivated audiences worldwide.

Written by Yasuko Kuramitsu and directed by Shinsuke Sato, the series stars Kento Yamazaki as Ryohei Arisu and Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi. The plot follows their harrowing journey in an abandoned Tokyo, where they must win perilous games to extend their "visas" and avoid execution.

While the trailer for season 3 leaves much to the imagination, the Joker card, teased at the end of season 2, takes center stage. In the original manga, the Joker character plays a pivotal role, leading to heightened anticipation for how the adaptation will unfold.

Season 1 premiered on Netflix in December 2020, with season 2 following two years later. The show quickly became one of Netflix’s most successful international originals, achieving a record-breaking 61.2 million viewing hours in its debut week for season 2, cementing its place as a standout live-action adaptation of a manga.