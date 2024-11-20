World Tour in every pour

A passport was not required as you could taste the world in every pour when the 21st Grand Wine Experience took Manila by storm. And let’s just say — it was everything we wanted and more.

Hosted by the Philippine Wine Merchants, the annual event at the Marriott Grand Ballroom transformed into a globetrotter’s paradise, all packed into a glass.

Each glass was a mini-vacation, a first-class ticket to the world’s vineyards — without ever leaving Manila.

Wine world tour

This year’s theme, “The World in A Glass,” turned every pour into an adventure. With over 1,000 wines, spirits, premium sakes and beers from top-notch wineries and breweries, it was a tour of the world’s best flavors. Labels from major wine hotspots — France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany, the USA, Chile, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Japan — were all represented, offering a true taste of the globe.

Each sip felt like a storybook unfolding, blending far-off places, rich cultures and centuries of wine wisdom.

“Wine is sunlight, held together by water.” That’s what Galileo said, and this event was exactly that, but with a splash of modern-day magic.

From bold reds to crisp whites and even some smooth sakes, it was a liquid encyclopedia of global taste.