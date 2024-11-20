World Tour in every pour

A passport was not required as you could taste the world in every pour when the 21st Grand Wine Experience took Manila by storm. And let’s just say — it was everything we wanted and more.
Hosted by the Philippine Wine Merchants, the annual event at the Marriott Grand Ballroom transformed into a globetrotter’s paradise, all packed into a glass.
Each glass was a mini-vacation, a first-class ticket to the world’s vineyards — without ever leaving Manila.
Wine world tour
This year’s theme, “The World in A Glass,” turned every pour into an adventure. With over 1,000 wines, spirits, premium sakes and beers from top-notch wineries and breweries, it was a tour of the world’s best flavors. Labels from major wine hotspots — France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany, the USA, Chile, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Japan — were all represented, offering a true taste of the globe.
Each sip felt like a storybook unfolding, blending far-off places, rich cultures and centuries of wine wisdom.
“Wine is sunlight, held together by water.” That’s what Galileo said, and this event was exactly that, but with a splash of modern-day magic.
From bold reds to crisp whites and even some smooth sakes, it was a liquid encyclopedia of global taste.
More than just wine
What’s wine without some delicious bites?
Manila Marriott’s culinary wizards, led by Executive Chef Meik Brammer, were on top of their game. Think bold reds with juicy steaks, crisp whites with fresh seafood, and unexpected but killer combos like spicy tuna maki and Pinoy Noir. Who knew?
It was a full-blown food-and-wine symphony that hit all the right notes — because we all know that “Great wine requires a madman to grow the vine, a wise man to watch over it, a lucid poet to make it, and a lover to drink it.”
This festival was more than fancy glasses and tasty pours — it had a full-on vibe. The AMP Big Band, a staple at the Grand Wine Festival, cranked up the energy with live tunes that made everyone sway.
The Joseph family, who runs the whole show, made it clear that this event wasn’t just business — it was family.
Whether they were pouring behind the bars or chatting up guests, you could feel their genuine passion.
As they say, “Behind every bottle, family is at the core of everything we do. Our legacy is as much about family as it is about wine,” and at the Grand Wine Festival, it was clear that the Josephs live and breathe that philosophy.
This year’s event might have wrapped up, but you bet I’m already counting down to next year. If you’re not there, you’ll be missing out on more than just the wine.
Get your glass ready — ‘cause I’m definitely coming back for round two... or ten.