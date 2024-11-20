Why Chelsea Manalo made beauty history

Before we dismiss it as “pampalubag loob” or “consuelo de bobo” (an appeasement) measure to quash bashers, haters and all sorts of negative reactions, let us consider the importance and premium of the Miss Universe Continental Queens.

From their official Facebook post: “The Continental Queens were chosen by the Ms. Universe Organization based on candidates’ whole journey during the completion that include interviews, connecting with the Organization and fellow candidates, and the ones who shined brightly and at their most queenly during the preliminary night.”

“The runners-ups were chosen by the judges who only saw them and their performance during the actual pageant night and not during the entire competition,” also stated the post.

We should then no longer wonder why our very own Ms. Philippines Universe contender Chelsea Manalo made beauty history in becoming the first-ever Miss Universe Asia, bestowed to her by the Powers behind the most coveted beauty title from the number one most prestigious pageant.

This eminent title is part of the pageant’s new Continental Queen system, which aims to recognize outstanding candidates worldwide.

Yes, hers is a remarkable achievement, considering that she did not make it to the Top 12 despite her mesmerizing and standout walk during the swimsuit portion of the competition. The honor of being chosen as Miss Universe Asia highlighted her impeccable preliminary performance plus the online and traditional media value breaking the Filipina mestiza beauty queen template.

As Miss Universe Asia, Chelsea will embark on official trips across the continent, representing both the Philippines and the Asian region on the global stage.

The other Continental Queens are Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Chidimma Adetshina of Nigeria, Miss Universe Americas, Tatiana Calmell of Peru and Miss Universe Europe and Middle East, Matilda Wirtavuori of Finland.