Why Chelsea Manalo made beauty history

Before we dismiss it as “pampalubag loob” or “consuelo de bobo” (an appeasement) measure to quash bashers, haters and all sorts of negative reactions, let us consider the importance and premium of the Miss Universe Continental Queens.
From their official Facebook post: “The Continental Queens were chosen by the Ms. Universe Organization based on candidates’ whole journey during the completion that include interviews, connecting with the Organization and fellow candidates, and the ones who shined brightly and at their most queenly during the preliminary night.”
“The runners-ups were chosen by the judges who only saw them and their performance during the actual pageant night and not during the entire competition,” also stated the post.
We should then no longer wonder why our very own Ms. Philippines Universe contender Chelsea Manalo made beauty history in becoming the first-ever Miss Universe Asia, bestowed to her by the Powers behind the most coveted beauty title from the number one most prestigious pageant.
This eminent title is part of the pageant’s new Continental Queen system, which aims to recognize outstanding candidates worldwide.
Yes, hers is a remarkable achievement, considering that she did not make it to the Top 12 despite her mesmerizing and standout walk during the swimsuit portion of the competition. The honor of being chosen as Miss Universe Asia highlighted her impeccable preliminary performance plus the online and traditional media value breaking the Filipina mestiza beauty queen template.
As Miss Universe Asia, Chelsea will embark on official trips across the continent, representing both the Philippines and the Asian region on the global stage.
The other Continental Queens are Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Chidimma Adetshina of Nigeria, Miss Universe Americas, Tatiana Calmell of Peru and Miss Universe Europe and Middle East, Matilda Wirtavuori of Finland.
Post-pageant realizations
Despite the Miss Universe Organization co-owner’s explanation on why the Continental Queens were proclaimed post-pageant, many continue to believe it should have been done before the reveal of both the runners-up and the new Miss Universe, so they would have been given the opportunity to take centerstage.
The living Barbie Doll is in! To ensure not just a placement but victory, being blonde spells success, and Miss Viktoria Kajael Thielvig showed us how to do it. One can launch an argument focused on the topic of Viktoria’s doll-like facial features, or whether they are all-natural or aesthetically altered. The fact is, with that Barbie kind of beauty, even if her answer during the final query segment was not that impressive, makes her the one queen to rule the Universe this season.
The standards by which beauty was measured in this year’s pageant were the Latinas, of course, earning the most spots in the top 12. And yes, we can blame Emilio Estefan, formerly of the Miami Sound Machine, with his other half being Latina pop and crossover superstar Gloria Estefan.
Filipino pageant sites and those who claim expertise on who would make the final cut, please stop shoving your predictions and opinions. Frankly speaking, you just add to the online noise and anxiety of fans. Your supposed superiority on who will win or not has no bearing since you are not part of the final panel of judges. Majority of these pageant sites proclaimed that this year’s Miss Thailand would bring home the Jewelmer crown and bragging rights.
Let put this be out in the open as well, for as long as Anne Jakkraphong Jakrajutatip is the Queen Bee of the MU, whoever is Miss Thailand will bag a placement from top 30, 12 and five.
Two pageant aficionados, namely, Bryanboy and Vice Ganda, and those in the know about pageantry, lamented that this year’s MU production and stage were not at par with all the pageant presentations and staging during the reign of Paula Shugart.
My dears, please make your expectations realistic. Mexico is a developing country and takes pride of the fact that they have maintained their third world stature. In terms of artistry and creativity, and that spectacular look and feel, this year’s Miss Universe pageant presentation was weighed but found wanting.
Chelsea Manalo’s victory as first Filipina to have won the Miss Universe Asia title, is in great company, with the first Filipina Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Maria Diaz, first Filipina Miss World 2013 Megan Lynn Young, first Filipina Miss International 1964 Gemma Cruz and the first Filipina Miss Earth 2008 Karla Paula Henry, and of course, the other Miss Universe winners from the Philippines, Maria Margarita Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Elisa Gray.
Congratulations, Chelsea Manalo!