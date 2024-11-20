Wake-up call for a warming planet

“Kristine,” “Leo,” “Marce,” “Nina,” “Ofel,” “Pepito” — no, this isn’t a roll call for a new teleserye cast. They are the names of a relentless series of super typhoons that battered the Philippines recently.

Each storm left a trail of destruction, marking this year as one of the most devastating for the archipelago. Beyond the tragic headlines, however, lies a far grimmer reality: these tempests are loud warnings from a planet in crisis.

At the heart of these monstrous storms is the ominous specter of climate change. Scientists have long warned that global warming is turbocharging tropical cyclones, making them stronger, wetter, and more destructive.

This year’s UN climate summit (COP 29), held against the backdrop of yet another record-breaking year of global temperatures, has only fueled fears that we may already have breached the critical 1.5°C threshold above pre-industrial levels — a line often touted as the tipping point for catastrophic consequences.

To understand why super typhoons are intensifying, we need to dive into the ocean — literally. Warm waters are the fuel for typhoons, providing the energy these storms need to grow. Over the past century, human activities have caused the Earth’s oceans to absorb over 90 percent of the heat trapped by greenhouse gases. As a result, ocean temperatures have risen steadily, creating a dangerous feedback loop: warmer seas mean stronger storms which, in turn, cause greater destruction and loss.

In the case of the Philippines, a country perched precariously on the typhoon belt, the consequences are staggering. Storms like “Kristine” and “Marce” don’t just bring rain and wind; they unleash storm surges, catastrophic flooding, and landslides. They displace thousands, destroy livelihoods, and push communities already on the brink of poverty further into despair.

Moreover, the warming isn’t just limited to the surface. Deep ocean layers are heating up, too, ensuring that even storms passing over cooler patches of water can maintain their strength longer. This year’s string of super typhoons is a clear manifestation of this trend.

The UN climate summit this year was supposed to be a rallying cry to rein in emissions and secure a livable future. Instead, it was a grim acknowledgement that the world may have already crossed into dangerous territory. The 1.5°C threshold isn’t just a number — it represents a point beyond which the impacts of climate change become exponentially worse.

At this level of warming, scientists predict more frequent and intense heatwaves, rising sea levels, and yes, more devastating typhoons. For vulnerable countries like the Philippines, this means enduring even greater hardship. Entire communities may vanish under rising seas, and millions could be displaced.

The time for half-measures and empty promises is long gone. If this year’s super typhoons have taught us anything, it’s that the climate crisis is no longer a distant threat — it’s here, now and wreaking havoc.

Global leaders must act with urgency to cut greenhouse gas emissions and transition to renewable energy. The Philippines, for its part, must demand accountability from the world’s biggest polluters while strengthening its own climate resilience. This includes investing in robust infrastructure, improving disaster preparedness and protecting natural barriers like mangroves, which serve as critical defenses against storm surges.

At the individual level, every Filipino can contribute by reducing waste, supporting sustainable practices and pushing for systemic change. But let’s be clear: this isn’t just a local issue. Climate change is a global problem that requires a global solution.

“Kristine,” “Leo,” “Marce,” “Nina,” “Ofel,” “Pepito” — these names will fade from the headlines, but their impact should not be forgotten. They are not isolated incidents; they are warnings that our planet is approaching the breaking point.

The question isn’t whether we can afford to act on climate change — it’s whether we can afford not to. If we continue to treat these super typhoons as mere weather events rather than symptoms of a much larger crisis, we risk sleepwalking into a future where such storms will be the norm, not the exception.