VP Sara Duterte: good governance, not dole-outs, is the key to addressing poverty

Good governance, not dole-outs, is the solution to address hunger and poverty, Vice President Sara Duterte said during an interview at the Office of the Vice President (OVP) Caraga Satellite Office in Butuan City on Wednesday.

"We still believe that good governance is the key to nation-building. So, hindi nasosolusyunan ng ayuda 'yung problema ng mga tao, lalo na sa mga kapos sa pang-araw-araw, kawalan ng trabaho, sa safety, security, and well-being ng tao," Duterte said.

Duterte emphasized that providing aid to the poor is an insult to their dignity.

"Kahit naman noong ako'y mayor pa ng Davao City, we always endeavor to implement peace and development instead of dole-outs," Duterte said.

"Trabaho ng gobyerno na tiyakin na may oportunidad ang mga tao embes na bigyan mo sila ng ayuda," the Vice President added.

Duterte clarified that the OVP does not regularly distribute aid to indigent Filipinos, except for those in crisis or affected by calamities.

"Ang prinsipyo natin, hindi dapat ayuda ang binibigay sa mga tao na nangangailangan, dapat binibigyan sya ng mapayapa na pamumuhay, oportunidad na makapag-negosyo, at oportunidad na makapaghanap ng trabaho," she said.

"Meron kami ngayon na pinamimigay, ito ay thanksgiving na mga grocery packs, kasama na ito sa Christmas kasi tradisyun ng mga Pilipino ay gift-giving during Christmas. Meron din kaming rice box, binibigay naman namin ito sa mga individuals in crisis. Pero 'yung sabihin mo na mamigay ng ayuda, wala kaming ganon sa OVP," the Vice President added.