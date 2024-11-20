U.S. embassy in Kyiv braces for attack after Kremlin threat

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The US embassy in Kyiv warned Wednesday of a “potential significant air attack” and shuttered its doors, following Russia’s vow to respond after Ukraine fired longer-range American missiles at its territory for the first time.

“The US Embassy in Kyiv has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20,” it said in a message on its website.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place,” it added.

“The US Embassy recommends US citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced.”

Russia warned on Tuesday that it would respond after Ukraine fired longer-range US missiles at its territory — a first in the nearly three-year war.

A senior Ukrainian official told Agence France-Presse that a strike on Russia’s Bryansk region on Tuesday “was carried out by ATACMS missiles” — a reference to the US-supplied Army Tactical Missile System.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the attack showed Western countries wanted to “escalate” the conflict.

“We will be taking this as a qualitatively new phase of the Western war against Russia. And we will react accordingly,” Lavrov told a press conference at the G20 summit in Brazil.

Washington this week said it had cleared Ukraine to use ATACMS against military targets inside Russia — a long-standing Ukrainian request.

Meanwhile, Russia said it had shot down 50 Ukrainian drones overnight and early Wednesday — particularly over regions bordering Ukraine.

Russian systems “destroyed or intercepted 44 Ukrainian aerial drones,” according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The majority were neutralized over the Novgorod region, according to the ministry.

Other drones were shot down in Kursk, Belgorod and Briansk, as well as over the Moscow region.

In addition, six Ukrainian drones were shot down Wednesday morning over the Samara, according to the regional governor, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev.

The attack did not cause any injuries or damage, he said on Telegram.

Russia announces almost daily that it has destroyed Ukrainian drones launched against its territory.

Kyiv says it carries out these strikes, which often target energy sites, in response to Russian bombings of its territory.