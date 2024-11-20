UP posts strong finish

Game Saturday:

(FilOil EcoOil Centre)

5:30 p.m. — Adamson vs Ateneo

University of the Philippines dashed University of the East’s bid for an outright Final Four entry in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

Harold Alarcon was the thorn in the side of the Red Warriors as he knocked down crucial baskets including a string of treys in the fourth quarter in the semifinals-bound Fighting Maroons’ 77-67 win to cap a successful elimination round run Wednesday night at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The veteran guard scored 16 of his personal season-best 33 points in the final period to lead UP to its second straight win for an 11-3 win-loss record and more importantly built momentum heading into the Final Four.

Alarcon drilled back-to-back jumpers late in the fourth to give the Diliman-based squad a 74-63 lead with 38 seconds remaining before calling it a day.

The Fighting Maroons already locked as the No. 2 seed with a twice-to-beat advantage will face University of Santo Tomas in the semifinals.