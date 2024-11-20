Unilab celebrates World Quality Day with Quality Alaga advocacy

Unilab, Inc., the leading pharmaceutical and healthcare company in the Philippines, celebrated World Quality Day on 14 November with its Quality Alaga advocacy. The event offered partners from the healthcare industry, media, and content creators a unique glimpse into Unilab’s commitment to delivering high-quality medicines and vitamins to Filipino families.

Bringing quality to life: A journey of excellence

The celebration featured interactive experiences, including an “Escape Room” activity and demonstration booths, showcasing the end-to-end processes behind Unilab products. Attendees explored every stage of Unilab’s quality journey, from research and formulation to manufacturing, distribution, and rigorous quality checks.

“We tell the story of our commitment and the work that we do to bring trusted quality care to the customers and patients we serve,” said Joyce Santos, Head of Unilab’s Technical Council and R&D Division.

Unilab’s Four Pillars of Quality

The event highlighted Unilab’s four pillars of quality or “Apat na Marka ng Quality Alaga”:

Subok at Napatunayan: Products are rooted in rigorous research and backed by scientific evidence ensuring safety and efficacy. Ayon sa Standards: Adherence to globally recognized good practices (GxP) across clinical, manufacturing, and distribution processes. Sinuring Mabuti: Comprehensive quality checks at every stage of the product lifecycle, exceeding industry benchmarks. Gawang World-Class: Advanced facilities and expert professionals ensure the highest standards in production and distribution.

The company works tirelessly to ensure that every pill, syrup, and product that reaches Filipino households is safe, effective, reliable, and high-quality, all made with utmost care.

Advocating Quality-Conscious Healthcare

Through Quality Alaga, Unilab aims to inspire greater awareness among healthcare providers, partners, and consumers about the critical importance of quality in healthcare products. The company hopes the campaign will encourage the public to make informed choices, emphasizing that every Unilab product has undergone a rigorous journey to meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficacy.