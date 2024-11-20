The First Lady’s Corner: Reimagining Pasig River

Reviving the Pasig River has been a long-term goal, with numerous government agencies and international partners working toward rehabilitating one of the Philippines’ most iconic waterways.

Over the years, various initiatives have aimed at restoring its ecological balance and improving its accessibility, and recently private partners have joined the efforts to aid in its redevelopment.

In January, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. marked a significant milestone when he inaugurated the Pasig River Esplanade, which represents the first phase of the P18-billion Pasig River Urban Development project.

This project is a crucial part of the broader Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli initiative led by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

The primary objective of the rehabilitation effort is to revitalize the 25-kilometer Pasig River through the creation of linear parks, walkways, bikeways, and spaces for commercial development, creating both recreational and economic opportunities for the surrounding communities.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos is heavily involved in the redevelopment, particularly in discussing plans for the East Showcase Area which stretches from Circuit Makati to Bonifacio Global City.

In a statement, Mrs. Marcos shared her vision for transforming the river into a vibrant space where Filipinos can gather and take pride in the country’s heritage.

“We’re reimagining the Pasig River as a vibrant place where communities can come together and take pride in the beauty of our heritage,” the First Lady said.

“This is something for every Filipino to cherish and enjoy for generations to come,” she added.

A key area of focus for the First Lady is the redevelopment of Plaza Mexico, which will serve as a relaxing public space while functioning as a station for the Pasig River Ferry Service.

“Plaza Mexico will soon shine as a stunning landmark, complete with bike lanes, open spaces, and areas that beautifully honor our history and culture,” she said.

The First Lady is excited about the ongoing work and invited the public to attend the inauguration of Plaza Mexico set for 11 February 2025.

Mrs. Marcos also expressed her gratitude to the Pasig River rehabilitation team, recognizing their efforts in making this long-awaited project a reality. Through this initiative, the government aims not only to restore the environmental health of the Pasig River but also to revitalize the surrounding communities, offering them a new space for leisure, transportation and commerce.