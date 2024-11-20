Tenorio ready for Gilas challenge

Barangay Ginebra star LA Tenorio welcomes the challenge of serving the national team anew albeit in a different capacity.

The former national squad point guard embraces his role as the new head coach of Gilas Pilipinas Youth and looks to equal if not surpass what his predecessor Josh Reyes did for the program.

“There’s a lot of pressure in the role because I’ll have big shoes to fill,” Tenorio said.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas formally announced the appointment of the 40-year-old cager Tuesday night.

Tenorio, who also serves as deputy of Tim Cone in Gilas Pilipinas, will take over a program that successfully reached two World Cups including the 2024 FIBA U17 edition held in Turkey last June.

“What coach Josh Reyes accomplished by making it to two World Cups is not an easy feat but I’m excited to work with our young players and help them reach their full potential,” Tenorio said.

“I already talked to coach Tim and I’ll be running a similar system so our Youth players can easily transition to the men’s team,” he added.

Tenorio is bringing into the program a wealth of experience, especially after more than a decade of representing the Philippines on the international stage.

He was a part of the 2012 Gilas Pilipinas squad that won the Jones Cup and took home the silver in the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship.

Tenorio, an eight-time Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) champion, also saw action in the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup held in Spain.

“When we first talked to LA about the idea, he was open to the challenge immediately and he even had a short list of coaches that he wanted to work with,” SBP president Al Panlilio said.

“He’s a natural leader and a winner on and off the court. He will teach our young athletes lessons they will use not only in basketball but in life as well.”