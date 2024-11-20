Southwoods leads LuzViMin tilt

DAVAO CITY — Manila Southwoods built an 11-point lead over Camp Aguinaldo at the start of the 2024 LuzViMin team tournament at the Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.

Southwoods collected 194 behind the efforts of Annika Guangko 52, Lee Sung Bin 50, Loralie Roberto 47, and Marie Claire Ong 45.

Aguinaldo tallied 183 behind Jonah Paola Ilagan 49, Juliane Lourdes Gaerlan 48, Matet Salivio 44, and Janeth Agripa 42.

Camp Aguinaldo and Del Monte rounded the standings in the premier Diamond division with 183 and 168 points, respectively.

The host club took the lead in the Emerald category with 160 points, drawing 46 from Maricel Kim, 40 from Park Myung Seon and a pair of 37s from Kim Sum Ae and Lourdes Ortega.