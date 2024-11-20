Southwoods leads LuzViMin tilt
DAVAO CITY — Manila Southwoods built an 11-point lead over Camp Aguinaldo at the start of the 2024 LuzViMin team tournament at the Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.
Southwoods collected 194 behind the efforts of Annika Guangko 52, Lee Sung Bin 50, Loralie Roberto 47, and Marie Claire Ong 45.
Aguinaldo tallied 183 behind Jonah Paola Ilagan 49, Juliane Lourdes Gaerlan 48, Matet Salivio 44, and Janeth Agripa 42.
Camp Aguinaldo and Del Monte rounded the standings in the premier Diamond division with 183 and 168 points, respectively.
The host club took the lead in the Emerald category with 160 points, drawing 46 from Maricel Kim, 40 from Park Myung Seon and a pair of 37s from Kim Sum Ae and Lourdes Ortega.
Negros Occidental and Villamor showed the way in the Ruby and Pearl Classes.
The six-to-play, four-to-count event concludes on Friday.
The first-round results:
DIAMOND — Manila Southwoods 194 (Annika Guangko 52, Lee Sung Bin 50, Loralie Roberto 47, Marie Claire Ong 45), Camp Aguinaldo 183 (Jonah Paola Ilagan 49, Juliane Lourdes Gaerlan 48, Matet Salivio 44, Janeth Agripa 42), Del Monte 168 (Marie Aparilla 47, Kristine Leonen 43, Crista Therese Minoza 41, Mikela Venice Guillermo 37)
EMERALD — Rancho Palos Verdes 160 (Maricel Kim 46, Park Myung Seon 40, Kim Sun Ae 37, Lourdes Ortega 37), Eagle Ridge 159 (Tiffany Bernardino 45, Jennery Seo 40, Eden Hernandez 38, Marienelle Sales 36), Riviera 158 (Maricel Amor 42, Ronna Malone 41, Catalina Neish 38, Anna Marie Jung 37), Manila Southwoods 2 155 (Maritess Castillo 38, Kim Yong Mi 38, Park Sujin 38, Liang Leyuan 33), Forest Hills 151 (Bianca Yasmine Cuevas 41, Mealea Rafaelle Anciano 39, Ma. Cristina Lava 37, Evelyn Quinsay 34), Pueblo de Oro 132 (Alethea Gaccion 54, Gladys Opitz 34, Caroline Jeun 26, Celine Menes 18), Camp John Hay 128 (Victoria Divina Eden 45, Elisa Magnolia Abriol 31, Kim Suk Hee 26, Kim Ju Hee 26), Bacolod Golf 123 (Cara Golez 43, Tess Magazzenie 29, Sonie Montelibano 26, Jirah Rose Ann Golez 25)
RUBY — Negros Occidental 140 (Hayley Jane Mendell 38, Anna Katrina Cortez 35, Cho Myoungok 35, Flor Andrea Ibe 32), Apo Golf 140 (Bia Apostol 42, Vic Brias 41, Tina Bandolon 30, Lotlot Rebaya 27), Camp Aguinaldo 2 139 (Jennalyn Belardo 41, Pamela Bermejo 39, Ma. Cecilia Madriaga 32, Gina Flores 27), Forest Hills 2 139 (Joanna Santana 39, Corazon Grace Atienza 37, Sofia Kim 33, Anli Wu 30), Rancho Palos Verdes 2 131 (Bridget Cordero 36, Jo Mi Sun 36, Katherine Fe Aviles 30, Roselyn Lee 29), Orchard 122 (Kim Hyun Jung 40, Susana Ante 31, Tess Arguelles 31, Eulalia Yoshino 20), Manila Golf 121 (Marit Yuchengco 42, Masumi Tago 30, Ma. Lourdes Gamboa 26, Camille Vergara 23), Baguio 88 (Mitos Benitez 26, Leonilda Whybrow 22, Melanie Julian 21, Rachelle Julian/Elizabeth Dixon 19, Iloilo Golf 70 (Leny Licera 27, Juanita Goto 21, Llane Grace Divinagracia 16, Ofelia Stammers 6)
PEARL — Villamor 120 (Anna Katrina Yupangco 35, Gloria de Villa 29, Edelwisa Tolentino 28, Helen Ambrose 28), Apo Golf 2 115 (Rachel Danica Nagayo 39, Lilibeth Crisologo 39, Alnessa Thea Uy 19, Deobeth Undo 18), Orchard 2 100 (April Ann Carey 33, Annie dela Pena 28, Leonila Patricio 23, Maria Asuncion Bautista 16).