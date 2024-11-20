SHFC, Intramuros Administration relocate families to Rizal

The Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) and the Intramuros Administration (IA) have commenced relocating informal settler families (ISFs) from Intramuros to Sitio Tukip, Barangay Lagundi, Morong, Rizal. The first batch of 165 housing units was handed over to members of the Intramuros Community Homeowners Association, Inc. (ICHOAI) on 16 November.

The relocation is part of the SIMPLE Program (Strategy for the Inclusive Mainstreaming of People’s Living Entitlements), a joint initiative by SHFC, IA, and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD). The program aims to provide safe housing while preserving the cultural heritage of Intramuros, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Speaking at the turnover, SHFC Vice President for Resettlement Services Philip Robert Flores, on behalf of SHFC President Federico Laxa, emphasized the program's holistic approach.

“We are not just building houses; we are building a community – a community that is decent, organized, and enduring,” he said, thanking the Morong local government for their support.

IA Administrator Atty. Joan Padilla praised the collaboration, highlighting the importance of providing secure and dignified homes to the families.

The ceremony also marked the groundbreaking for community facilities, including a multi-purpose hall and local market, the turnover of a dump truck, and the ceremonial release of housing keys. The program targets relocating 470 ISFs from nine Intramuros communities, with the remaining families set to receive their new homes soon.

ICHOAI President Edgar Salvedia expressed heartfelt appreciation for the program, emphasizing its transformative impact. “This SIMPLE program gave us confidence because, finally, we will no longer be called informal settlers. Now, we have a place we can truly call our own,” he said.

Launched in March 2022, the partnership between SHFC, IA, and Morong's local government combines housing development with efforts to rehabilitate Intramuros’ cultural and historical landmarks.

The SIMPLE Program is among SHFC’s ongoing efforts under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH), which includes projects in Pampanga, Davao City, and Misamis Oriental. SHFC aims to deliver over 505,000 housing units nationwide by 2028.