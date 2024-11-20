SCUTTLEBUTT

DPWH barnstorms
Some netizens couldn’t help but wonder why the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) seems to be campaigning for a certain senatorial aspirant.
This after photos of DPWH personnel putting up posters of a Las Piñas legislator made the rounds on social media.
This made netizens ask: Is the DPWH actively campaigning for a 2025 bet?
The candidate is a sister of the former Public Works and Highways secretary. She announced her senatorial bid in October.
And while the Commission on Elections has ruled that there is no such thing as premature campaigning, government agencies, such as the DPWH, are prohibited from getting involved in electioneering or partisan politics.
The DPWH has not issued a statement as of press time.