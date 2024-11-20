SCUTTLEBUTT

DPWH barnstorms

Some netizens couldn’t help but wonder why the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) seems to be campaigning for a certain senatorial aspirant.

This after photos of DPWH personnel putting up posters of a Las Piñas legislator made the rounds on social media.

This made netizens ask: Is the DPWH actively campaigning for a 2025 bet?