SC strips Rowena Guanzon as P3PWD nom

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a petition filed by the Duterte Youth Party-list challenging the substitution of former Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Ma. Rowena Guanzon as the P3PWD Party-list nominee.

In its en banc decision dated 20 August, 2024, the SC nullified Comelec Resolution No. 22-0774, declaring it was issued with grave abuse of discretion in approving the substitution of P3PWD Party-list nominees. The SC’s temporary restraining order dated 29 June, 2022 has now been made permanent.

The SC also nullified the nominations of Rosalie Garcia, Cherie Belmonte-Lim, Donnabel Tenorio, and Rodolfo Villar, in addition to Guanzon.

The ruling, penned by Associate Justice Ricardo Rosario, stated, “Respondent P3PWD Party-list is directed to submit additional nominees pursuant to Section 16 of Republic Act No. 7941 but is strictly enjoined from renominating for the duration of the Nineteenth Congress the nominees whose substitutions were declared null and void by this Decision, namely Ma. Rowena Amelia V. Guanzon, Rosalie J. Garcia, Cherrie B. Belmonte-Lim, Donnabel C. Tenorio, and Rodolfo B. Villar, Jr.”

The decision noted a pattern of arbitrariness by Comelec commissioners in approving the P3PWD nominee substitutions.

The indirect contempt charges filed by Guanzon and the Duterte Youth Party-list against each other were dismissed by the court for lack of merit.

“The power to punish for contempt serves to preserve the integrity and dignity of the Court and ensure the effectiveness of the administration of justice. However, as declared by Justice Malcolm, this power ‘should be exercised on the preservative and not on the vindictive principle.’ Only occasionally should the Court invoke its inherent power in order to retain that respect without which the administration of justice must falter or fail,” the SC said.

The Duterte Youth Party-list filed a petition in 2022 questioning Guanzon’s substitution as the P3PWD Party-list nominee.

Party-list Rep. Marie Cardema and Chairman Ronald Cardema, the petitioners, argued that the Comelec resolution approving the substitution was issued with grave abuse of discretion.

They claimed P3PWD submitted its substitution documents well beyond the Comelec deadlines of 15 November, 2021 (for voluntary withdrawal) and 9 May, 2022 (Election Day), which applied only in cases of death or incapacity.

The petitioners further alleged that allowing the P3PWD substitution violated Comelec rules, Republic Act No. 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act), and Republic Act No. 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees).