SB19, BINI, BGYO shine at 2024 Brazil Breaktudo Awards

Three P-pop groups carving their names in the entertainment industry—SB19, BINI, and BGYO—made waves internationally by clinching major wins at the 2024 Brazil Breaktudio Awards.

BINI took home Best Breakthrough Artist and Best International Music Video for their hit single “Cherry On Top.” The group recently wrapped up their Grand BINIverse concert series, captivating fans over three sold-out nights at the Araneta Coliseum.

SB19 secured the title of Best International Male Group, adding to their growing list of accolades. The quintet was also named Entertainer of the Year at Esquire Philippines’ 2024 Man at His Best Awards earlier this week.

Meanwhile, BGYO won the Song by a New International Artist award for their hit track “Patintero.” The group continues to impress globally, following their standout performance at the 2024 LA Fashion Week in October.

These wins mark another milestone for P-Pop, as Filipino talent continues to shine on the global stage, standing alongside renowned international groups such as 5 Seconds of Summer, Stray Kids, Seventeen, TXT, and RIIZE.