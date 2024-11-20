Amusement park goers in California recently had a more thrilling experience than getting flipped by a ride in different directions up to six stories in the air.

The Sol Spin ride at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park was flinging 22 riders about on Monday when it suddenly stopped, leaving the thrill seekers suspended high up from the ground, New York Post reports, citing ABC 7.

The riders were stranded for two hours before rescuers could bring them down to safety. Fortunately, no one was injured.

But two hours of a gravity-defying wait paled in comparison to a trekker’s recent ordeal in Hunter Valley, Australia.

The woman and her friends were walking on boulders when she dropped her phone into a wide crack. She tried to retrieve it but slid face first three meters deep in the narrow crevice.

The 23-year-old’s friends could not reach her between two large boulders. They could not call for help, too, as there was no signal, so they left her to seek assistance, CNN reports.

Soon the rescuers arrived but they were bewildered by the woman’s predicament.

“We all put our heads together and determined that the only way to get her out was to pull her out vertically, which meant we had to remove those rocks,” specialist rescue paramedic Peter Watts of New South Wales Ambulance said, according to CNN.

The rescuers lifted the big rocks one by one, careful not to drop them to prevent them from falling on the wedged woman or make her slide further down the hole.

After safely removing the sixth boulder, the rescuers were able to reach her feet and pull her from the crevice.

Throughout the seven long hours of being stuck upside down, the woman was amazingly calm and came out without any injuries.